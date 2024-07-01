Chalkapalooza in Princeton brings out creativity, positive messages

The sidewalks of Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton became a canvas of creativity and color Saturday as the community came together for the All Belong Here: A Sidewalk Chalkapalooza event, hosted by the group Human Human. (Photo is a file photo from a previous chalkapalooza event) (Becky Kramer for Shaw Media)

The sidewalks of Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton became a canvas of creativity and color Saturday as the community came together for the All Belong Here: A Sidewalk Chalkapalooza event, hosted by the group Human Human.

The event purports to allow community members to “create art, celebrate diversity and promote equality and inclusion.” While participants are free to draw whatever they’d like, many opted to reference art idea sheets that were provided, consisting of drawings and slogans centered around inclusion, diversity and acceptance.

“We created this event not only to provide free family entertainment, but to create an opportunity for our community to express support for groups that can find themselves marginalized,” said Elise Swinford, a founding member of Human Human. “We know from talking to families that have attended this event in the past that seeing love and support pour out of the community into something visible like our chalk art can be a powerful source of encouragement.”

In addition to sidewalk chalk, the event also had a variety of bubble machines and bubble toys for kids to play with, and a temporary tattoo station where kids and adults alike could snag some fresh (temporary) ink featuring hearts and slogans around kindness. Also included was a story reading for kids, provided by True Leaves Bookstore which also celebrated its grand opening. This is the third year in a row in which Human Human has hosted this event, and the group plans to have it be an annual event going forward.

Human Human was created to foster an inclusive community in Princeton, advocating and campaigning for the rights of all races, religions, sexual identities, genders and abilities. To learn more visit humanhuman.org