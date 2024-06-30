Restoration work begins at Wallace-Dickey Cemetery in Ottawa

John Anderson (green shirt) and Bobby Harden of Anderson Concrete finish the concrete footings on the southwest wall of the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery (not shown, Jade Gualandi of Western Sand and Gravel). (Photo provided by Donna Nordstrom)

Work began on the restoration of the wall surrounding the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery.

Gen. W.H.L. Wallace was killed while leading his Division during the Civil War battle of Shiloh in 1862. He and his family are buried in this private, land-locked cemetery on the north bluff in Ottawa.

After the excavation work was done by Ottawa Masonry on the southwest wall of the cemetery almost 8 cubic yards, more than 2,000 pounds of concrete, was poured as the footings June 19.

The concrete was donated by Western Sand and Gravel and the labor was provided Anderson Concrete. Sometime after a week of curing, Ottawa Masonry will begin reconstructing the wall from the original salvaged and stockpiled stones.

“This is the first phase of the project and the most pressing,” said Chuck Sanders, president of the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery Preservation Association. “Getting this work done on the southwest wall will anchor the rest of the project as we restore the other seven walls.

“We will continue the work as we raise the necessary funds, because of the expense of this specialized, historic preservation, we know we will be working on this for several years.”

For more photos and information as the work progresses, visit the website, genwallace.com. Donations can be mailed to Wallace-Dickey Cemetery Preservation Association, PO Box 392, Ottawa, IL 61350.