Pistol Shrimp salvage win at Johnstown, wrap up first-half title

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp pitcher Jared Herzog delivers home during the team's win Friday, June 28, 2024, in Johnstown, Penn. (Provided by Andie Dolven | Pistol Shrimp Baseball)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp salvaged the final game of a three-game series in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, besting the host Mill Rats 8-3 on Friday, wrapping up the Northwest Division’s first-half championship and earning a Prospect League playoff spot.

Illinois Valley (17-9) led 1-0 after one inning Friday and added insurance runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings on its way to the victory.

Kyle Gibson’s three hits and three RBIs led the offense, with Pambos Nicoloudes adding two hits and an RBI. Ryan Niedzwiedz doubled and scored three times.

Ottawa High School product Jared Herzog (6 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) improved to 3-0, with Joe Richardson (2 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) notching the save.

Saturday’s game at LaFayette, Indiana, was postponed because of bad weather and will be part of a July 16 doubleheader.

The Pistol Shrimp host the Thrillville Thrillbillies from southern Illinois for night games Monday and Tuesday in Peru.