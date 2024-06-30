Missing Sheridan woman located, safe

The Sheridan woman reported missing June 26 was located and is safe, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. She now is with family, the sheriff’s office said. (Photo provided)

The Sheridan woman reported missing June 26 was located and is safe, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. She now is with family, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no foul play or criminal activity found in this investigation, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. No further information will be released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Several local agencies from across northern Illinois participated in a search earlier this week. Many acres of heavily wooded and difficult terrain were covered by these search teams. These agencies brought in vehicles, K9s, UTVs, drones and a command bus, said the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency.