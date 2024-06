The Marseilles Public Library will continue its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, with Fill a Bag for $5. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library will continue its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, with Fill a Bag for $5.

The library, 155 E. Bluff St., will be closed Thursday, July 4. It will reopen 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 5.