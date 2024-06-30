La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Timely rain gives crops relief during heat wave

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the third report of the summer.

The following report covers June 17 through June 23 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: The reporting week brought us some more hot and windy weather. Corn started to stress, curling leaves up to conserve moisture. Later planted corn was affected worse. Luckily, we received 1.9 inches of rain from scattered storms Thursday and a larger front that passed through on Saturday night. We were very thankful to receive this, as the wind and heat certainly take a toll on available moisture. Area activities included herbicide applications on soybeans, cutting and baling hay and cleaning up or prepping equipment. Weeds are looking healthy of course where a post-emerge herbicide pass has not been made yet. Japanese beetles are starting to appear around field edges and in gardens. Have a safe week and happy 248th birthday to U.S. independence!

Ken Beck, Mendota: We have had 1.2 inches of rain in the northwest part of La Salle County. It was badly needed and turned everything around. Spraying is almost done on all the beans. The grass is starting to turn back to green.

David Myer, Marseilles: The summer of 2024 is flying by quickly as the corn is rapidly growing and in about 10 days some early planted fields may be poking out tassels. The soybeans as well are getting the 15 inches rows filled in on earlier planted crops, some planted in mid-May. The wheat harvest is getting close but naturally wet weather has set in this week. The second cutting of hay has recovered really well thanks to plenty of subsoil moisture. I’m very grateful to have received 1.3 inches over the previous weekend but rain is falling as I write this with more chances this week.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: I received 0.4 inches of rain last week. The hot weather has made some corn fields show signs of stress with curling of the leaves. It hasn’t been too bad yet since we’ve been getting a little rain. Usually, hot dry spells this time of year can be good since it gets the crops rooting down more. Most of the fields of corn in my area are close to waist high and some are around shoulder high. We continue to monitor corn plants for insect pests and disease. Several soybean fields have been sprayed for weeds and some are still needing to be sprayed. Not much insect pressure is being seen in soybean fields yet. I have noticed more Japanese beetles on my fruit trees. We’ve mowed a few road ditches to control weeds since crops are big enough to provide cover for the local wildlife. I’ve seen more ringneck pheasants this year than I’ve seen in many years. Have a good week and be safe!

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the week we received 0.65 inches of rain. It was very welcome! Wheat is being combined this last week, that is about 10 days earlier than I can ever remember. Yields are pretty good. Some have the beans planted already behind the wheat. Second cutting of hay has started to be cut, we will probably wait until the very last of June to cut ours. First planted corn is just about chest high. And has a good deep green color. Early beans have started to grow a little faster but still seem behind where they should be. And we do not want to talk about weed control, water hemp seems to be almost impossible to kill this year. Another thing we don’t want to talk about is the markets, they seem to keep sliding in the wrong direction. Started mowing roadsides, another job that is not very exciting! Before we know it the La Salle County 4-H Fair and FFA Fair will be here in South Ottawa. Summer is here in full force. Have a safe week.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: The summer jobs are here, cleaning up equipment from spring, spraying soybeans, mowing ditches, bailing hay. Crops are looking good at this time corn growing rapidly despite limited rainfall I did receive right at 0.6 inches of rain over the weekend.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 1.9

Ken Beck 1.2

David Myer 1.3

Bill Gray 0.4

Ken Bernard 0.65

Geoffrey Janssen 0.6