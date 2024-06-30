Baseball: Princeton Post 125 tops Limestone

Princeton Post 125 scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 10-4 win in American Legion play over Limestone in Bartonville on Saturday.

Nicholas Currie, Brendan Boudreau (double, RBI), Isaac Attig (2 RBI), Bryce Helms (RBI) and Carter Hochsatter (2 RBIs) all had a two-hit day for Post 125.

Peyton Barto and Jake Furar (RBI) also hit safely as Princeton collected 12 hits on the day.

Three Post 125 pitchers shut out Limestone through the first six innings, allowed three hits with 12 strikeouts.

Helms, the starter, allowed one hit, one walk and struck out five for the win. Kyle Rios (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K) and Boudreau (3 IP) 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 7 K) finished out in relief.

Post 125 (7-4) returns to action on Monday at Rockridge.