The Walnut Days Celebration Chaddy Memorial Car Show is scheduled Saturday, July 6, at 323 S. Main St. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Registration will be from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Participant judging begins at 10:30. Plaques will be handed out at noon to the top 30. A celebration parade is set for 2 p.m.

Entry is $15. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 entries. 3-D Sound will provide music and raffles will be available.

Contact 815-970-0850 for more information.