Henry Torpedo Boys to perform at Senior Day at Marshall-Putnam Fair

The Henry Torpedo Boys will return to perform at the Marshall-Putnam Fair Senior Day event from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18. Pictured (from left, standing) are Barney Erickson, Tom Bogner, Todd Witek and Terry Feldott, with Rich Selquist seated at front. Admission is free for all ages. Those who are 65 or older will also have a chance to win many donated door prizes as well. (Photo provided by Scott Shore)

Senior Day at the Marshall-Putnam Fair will include free admission to the Senior Day program, refreshments and music.

The Henry Torpedo Boys will return to the stage from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, in the Hunt Building. Doors open at 8 a.m. when seniors will be greeted by local officials and Rotary Club members of the two counties. Retired Marshall-Putnam judges Mike McCuskey and Scott Shore will emcee the event, with many donated door prizes for those older than 65, and a guest appearance of the Fair Royalty, all adding to the fun.

The Henry Torpedo Boys, back by popular demand, will include Terry Feldott on banjo, and guitar; Rich Selquist on dobro; Dave “Barney” Erickson on mandolin, fiddle, and guitar; Tom Bogner on bass; Todd Witek on guitar, and all pitching in on vocals. The group’s fame has grown over the years as they treat audiences to a mixture of bluegrass, new grass and a little bit of country. Henry native Tom Bogner said the group is looking forward to performing for seniors again this year.

Seniors needing transportation to the fairgrounds may call BPART (serving Bureau and Putnam County) at 877-874-8813 or Marshall-Stark Transportation at 309-364-2287 as soon as possible to be added to the transportation schedule. The Putnam County Community Center will also help coordinate transportation to the fairgrounds.

This year’s fair theme, “Once Upon a Fair” brings back memories of past fairs over many generations.