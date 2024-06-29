Granville library issues July 2024 schedule

The Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library issued a schedule of events for July. (Jayce Eustice)

The Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library issued a schedule of events for July.

Personalized candle workshop

The Granville Branch will be offer “Personalized Candle Workshop” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. This program is free, open to the public, and is especially for adults and teens. With a few basic supplies, participants will transform plain candles into stunning decorations by using favorite photos, designs or quotes.

Painted rock photo holders

The Granville branch will offer “Painted Rock Photo Holders” at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18. This program is free and open to the public. Youth can let their imaginations soar by painting rocks with geometric designs, words of kindness, colorful scenes or favorite characters. Once dried, participants can turn their painted rock creation into a photo holder using wire and beads.

Chalk art creations

The Granville branch will offer “Chalk Art Creations” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. This program is free and open to the public. Participants are invited to help decorate the sidewalk in front of the library with designs and happy messages. Before creating their artwork, participants can make their own homemade chalk.

The Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library is at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For more information, call the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038.