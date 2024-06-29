2 Serena Lions Club members receive Quilts of Valor

Two members of the Serena Lions Club were presented with Quilts of Valor by the Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor group at their last meeting on June 20. The two veterans were George Richter (left) and Robert Borchsenius. (Photo provided by Jean McNelis)

The two veterans were George Richter and Robert Borchsenius. Richter served in the U.S. Navy and Borchsenius served in the U.S. Army. The Serena Lions has helped support The Quilts of Valor group for the past several years.

Members of the Lions will be traveling to Hudson to prepare and serve a meal at the Lions Camp for the hearing impaired on July 19. Along with providing the meal, the club also sponsors a child to attend this weeklong camp.

The Serena Lions supports beep ball, an organization that provides softball opportunities to vision impaired youth and adults. Several members traveled to Bolingbrook to watch the Beep Ball Tournament on June 8 and 9.

The club is selling tickets for a grill, utensils and a quarter of beef. The tickets are one for $5 or three for $10. The drawing will be on Sunday of the Sandwich Fair.

The Serena Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Serena Fire Department, 2286 U.S. 52.