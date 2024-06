The La Salle County Sheriff's Office is seeking help finding 40-year-old Sarah F. Petritsch, last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sheridan. Call 815-433-2161, ext. 6 or 8, with information. (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding 40-year-old Sarah F. Petritsch, last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sheridan. Her hair is in a shoulder length bob with a middle part and no bangs. She’s missing her left front tooth.

