Princeton Rotary honors 2023-2024 President Joe Park

Princeton Rotary Club’s 2023-2024 President Joe Park was presented with a plaque in appreciation for his year of leadership. He is pictured holding the plaque after receiving it from incoming president for 2024-2025, Eric May. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Princeton Rotary Club’s 2023-2024 President Joe Park was presented with a plaque in appreciation for his year of leadership.

He is pictured holding the plaque after receiving it from incoming president for 2024-2025, Eric May. More information about the Club is available at www.princetonrotaryclub.com.

The third annual ShrimpFest netted more than $18,000 for the Scholarship Fund. The auction in November 2023 was a success with Quilts of Valor receiving $9,475. The annual Foundation dinner in April raised $4,525 for the Rotary Foundation and $5,778 for Second Story Teen Center.

Various fundraising events during the year netted about $10,000 that helps support scholarships and “Love Our Community” grants for local non-profit organizations.

In this Rotary year, the club won the World Series of Giving trophy and were treated to a Quad Cities River Bandits game. It was recognized for best website by the District’s Public Image Committee. Throughout the year, Rotarians demonstrated “service above self” by conducting park cleanups and helping Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center with an outdoor project. The club hosted the community Easter egg hunt, assisted with Z-Tour, participated in a food drive for Arukah, donated gifts to Second Story, provided provided gift cards to the Bureau County Food Pantry, among other activities.