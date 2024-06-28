Princeton Rotary awards scholarships

Participating in the Princeton Rotary Clubs scholarship announcement are (back from left) Michael Stutzke (Grants/Scholarship Committee), Savannah Hollars, Joanne Sheldon (Grants/Scholarship Committee), Jacob Knickerbocker, Charlie Hartz, Morgan Richards, Katie Kammerer and Ryan Keutzer (Grants/Scholarship Committee Chair) (seated) Morgan Foes, Kelsea Mongan and Sophia Oester. Not pictured is Caitlin Meyer. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Princeton Rotary Club recently awarded Swan-Eickmeier scholarships to Princeton High School graduates.

The scholarships are named for Roger Swan and Roger Eickmeier, long-time members of the local Rotary club and leaders in the community. Applicants must be graduating seniors of Princeton School District zoned schools.

The recipients of the four-year scholarships in the amount of $2,000 were Morgan Foes, Jacob Knickerbocker, Caitlin Meyer, Kelsea Mongan and Morgan Richards. This year, two additional scholarships of $1,000 were added, and these were awarded to Savannah Hollars and Sophia Oester.

New this year was the Swan-Eickmeier community college scholarship to be awarded to a graduating student enrolling in a community or private two-year college pursuing an associate’s degree. Katie Kammerer was the recipient of this $2,000 award.

Charlie Hartz was the recipient of the $1,000 Swan-Eickmeier Vocational scholarship intended for a student attending a vocational or trade school.

Funds for the scholarships are raised through various events throughout the year. The number of recipients varies accordingly. Since 2001, Princeton Rotary Club has awarded about $95,500.

To learn more about Princeton Rotary Club, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com or Rotary Club of Princeton, IL on Facebook.