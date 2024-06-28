June 28, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Princeton Rotary awards scholarships

Club has awarded about $95,500 since 2001

By Shaw Local News Network
Participating in the Princeton Rotary Clubs scholarship announcement are (back from left) Michael Stutzke (Grants/Scholarship Committee), Savannah Hollars, Joanne Sheldon (Grants/Scholarship Committee), Jacob Knickerbocker, Charlie Hartz, Morgan Richards, Katie Kammerer and Ryan Keutzer (Grants/Scholarship Committee Chair) (seated) Morgan Foes, Kelsea Mongan and Sophia Oester. Not pictured is Caitlin Meyer.

Participating in the Princeton Rotary Clubs scholarship announcement are (back from left) Michael Stutzke (Grants/Scholarship Committee), Savannah Hollars, Joanne Sheldon (Grants/Scholarship Committee), Jacob Knickerbocker, Charlie Hartz, Morgan Richards, Katie Kammerer and Ryan Keutzer (Grants/Scholarship Committee Chair) (seated) Morgan Foes, Kelsea Mongan and Sophia Oester. Not pictured is Caitlin Meyer. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Princeton Rotary Club recently awarded Swan-Eickmeier scholarships to Princeton High School graduates.

The scholarships are named for Roger Swan and Roger Eickmeier, long-time members of the local Rotary club and leaders in the community. Applicants must be graduating seniors of Princeton School District zoned schools.

The recipients of the four-year scholarships in the amount of $2,000 were Morgan Foes, Jacob Knickerbocker, Caitlin Meyer, Kelsea Mongan and Morgan Richards. This year, two additional scholarships of $1,000 were added, and these were awarded to Savannah Hollars and Sophia Oester.

New this year was the Swan-Eickmeier community college scholarship to be awarded to a graduating student enrolling in a community or private two-year college pursuing an associate’s degree. Katie Kammerer was the recipient of this $2,000 award.

Charlie Hartz was the recipient of the $1,000 Swan-Eickmeier Vocational scholarship intended for a student attending a vocational or trade school.

Funds for the scholarships are raised through various events throughout the year. The number of recipients varies accordingly. Since 2001, Princeton Rotary Club has awarded about $95,500.

To learn more about Princeton Rotary Club, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com or Rotary Club of Princeton, IL on Facebook.

Have a Question about this article?