Presenting the 2024 Times All-Area Baseball Team

Ottawa's Adam Swanson delivers a pitch during a game at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex. (Mark Busch)

A collection of 40 of the top prep baseball players this past spring from across The Times’ 13-school coverage area, we’re proud to present the 2024 Times All-Area Baseball Team, as voted on by The Times Sports staff.

First Team

Carson Zellers (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Carson Zellers, Marquette, P/3B, sr.

A unanimous selection and the 2024 Times Baseball Player of the Year, Zellers was one of many two-way stars for the Class 1A state champion Crusaders. Over an area-most 71 1/3 innings pitched, he put together a 9-1 record with 90 strikeouts and a 1.48 ERA, while at the plate he batted .359 with 19 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

Zellers – a second-team choice on the Tri-County All-Conference Team – was Times All-Area honorable mention in 2023.

Marquette's Alec Novotney (Brian Hoxsey)

Alec Novotney, Marquette, SS/P, so.

A unanimous selection, Novotney had nothing short of a spectacular second season, batting .361 with 14 RBIs and 41 runs scored, while on the mound proving to be the area’s most dominant small-school pitcher with a 10-0 record, a 0.97 earned-run average and an area-best 99 strikeouts against just nine walks over 58 innings worked.

Novotney this spring also earned a first-team spot on the Tri-County All-Conference Team, the TCC Pitcher of the Year award and a spot on the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Class 1A All-State Team. He was on The Times All-Area second team in 2023.

Adam Swanson

Adam Swanson, Ottawa, P/C, so.

A unanimous selection, Swanson proved to undoubtedly be the Pirates’ top hitter (.395 batting average, three home runs among his 17 extra-base hits, 32 RBIs and a .481 on-base percentage) and arguably Ottawa’s top pitcher (6-4, 3.32 ERA, 39 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings pitched).

This is the first Times All-Area honor for Swanson, who was also a first-team pick to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team.

Casey Clennon

Casey Clennon, Seneca, 1B/P, sr.

A unanimous selection, Clennon led The Times area in batting average this spring, clubbing at a .469 clip with 14 extra-base hits (one of them a homer) and 28 runs batted in for the Fighting Irish.

Also a first-team pick on the Tri-County All-Conference Team, Clennon was on our second team in 2023.

Sam Mitre

Sam Mitre, Marquette, 1B, jr.

A unanimous selection, Mitre was second in The Times area in both batting average (.449) and runs batted in (37), also adding 15 doubles, four home runs and four scoreless innings pitched for 1A champion Marquette.

Mitre – also an Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Class 1A All-Stater and Tri-County Conference all-league first-team pick – previously earned all-area honorable mention in 2023 and first-team status in 2022.

Jordan Heider

Jordan Heider, Fieldcrest, 2B/P, jr.

A unanimous selection, the Knights’ multi-sport star posted a .427 batting average with three home runs, 13 stolen bases and 14 runs batted in. He also carried a 1.45 earned-run average and recorded a win over 9 2/3 innings pitched.

Heider was a unanimous first-team Heart of Illinois All-Conference selection this spring and previously a Times All-Area second-team recipient in 2023.

Serena's Tanner Faivre

Tanner Faivre, Serena, P/IF, sr.

A unanimous selection, Faivre finished in the top-five in the area in batting average (.419) and stole an area-best 27 bases, also driving in 16 Huskers runs and going 3-2 on the mound with a 4.11 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings logged.

Faivre – also a unanimous all-conference choice of the Little Ten – earned all-area honorable mention in 2023 and was on our second team in 2022.

Cole Winterrowd

Cole Winterrowd, Streator, DH/1B, so.

A unanimous selection, Winterrowd stepped into the varsity lineup and delivered the Bulldogs’ best batting average (.317) with a home run and 15 runs batted in.

Winterrowd – a first-time all-area recipient – also earned all-conference status from the Illinois Central Eight.

Tyler Lissman

Tyler Lissman, Sandwich, OF/P, sr.

A unanimous selection, Lissman finished his varsity career with a spectacular showing that included a 4-3 pitching record with a 2.98 ERA, a .418 batting average and 40 runs batted in, the most in The Times area.

A senior, this is Lissman’s lone appearance on The Times All-Area Baseball Team.

Serena's Beau Raikes

Beau Raikes, Serena, P/3B, jr.

A unanimous selection, Raikes was seventh in the area in batting average (.405), drove home 27 runs and logged 50 2/3 innings on the mound for Little Ten Conference champion Serena, posting a 5-3 record, two saves, a 2.90 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

This is the first all-area selection for Raikes, who was also named to the Little Ten All-Conference Team.

Paxton Giertz

Paxton Giertz, Seneca, P/OF, jr.

A unanimous selection, Giertz combined a .422 batting average and 15 runs batted in with a 3.09 ERA, 70 strikeouts and a 3-4 record over 43 innings pitched.

Giertz – also a unanimous first-team choice of the Tri-County Conference – previously made our all-area first team in 2023 and second team in 2022.

Jacob Hagie

Jake Hagie, Streator, P/OF, jr.

The southpaw ace of the Bulldogs staff, Hagie logged 52 1/3 innings on the bump, posting a 3.48 earned-run average, 74 strikeouts and a 3-5 record. He also hit .290 with 19 home runs.

Hagie – a second-team selection to the 2023 Times All-Area Team – was also a member of the Illinois Central Eight Conference’s all-league squad.

Tate Wesbecker

Tate Wesbecker, Ottawa, P, sr.

Wesbecker emerged as a closer of sorts for the Pirates and proved quite effective at the job, closing his varsity career with a 1-0 record, three saves, 38 strikeouts and a 1.09 earned-run average over 32 innings pitched.

This is the first Times All-Area honor for Wesbecker, who was also earned honorable mention to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team.

Charlie Mullen (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Charlie Mullen, Marquette, OF, sr.

Mullen finished his career in a Crusaders uniform driving home two runs in the Class 1A state championship game, giving him 33 RBIs on the spring to go with his .378 batting average and seven extra-base hits.

This is Mullen’s lone selection to The Times All-Area Baseball Team.

Serena Carson Baker beats the throw home to score as Yorkville Christian’s Jess Seaton awaits the the throw. (Tom Sistak For Shaw)

Second Team

Carson Baker, Serena, SS/P, sr.

Chance Lange, Sandwich, SS/P, sr.

Cam Loomis, Ottawa, P, sr.

Braden Behringer, Sandwich, P/UT, so.

Lucas Farabaugh, Ottawa, 3B/P, so.

Landon Begovac, Newark, OF/C, jr.

Tyler Serna, Fieldcrest, P/C, so.

Austin Aldridge, Seneca, C/P, sr.

Aidan Vilcek, Seneca, SS/P, sr.

Griffin Dobberstein, Marquette, 3B/SS, fr.

Jack Henson, Ottawa, OF, sr.

Anthony Couch, Marquette, 2B/P, so.

Landon Muntz, Streator, 3B/P, sr.

Payton Wills, Newark, 1B/P, jr.

Streator's Noah Camp makes contact with the ball against Ottawa this past May. (Scott Anderson)

Honorable Mention

Trenton Fruit, Earlville-Leland, OF/P, sr.

Keaton Davis, Marquette, C, jr.

Hunter Staton, Serena, P/1B, sr.

Noah Brandt, Somonauk, UT, jr.

Aaden Browder, Earlville-Leland, P/1B, fr.

Chris Barbor, Sandwich, 1B/3B, sr.

Aldo Resendez, Somonauk, P, jr.

Reece Pelnarsh, WFC, 3B/OF, fr.

Noah Camp, Streator, OF/P, sr.

Layten Gerdes, Fieldcrest, SS/P, so.

Jacob Rosetto, Ottawa, SS, jr.

Taylor Adams, Sandwich, C/P, sr.