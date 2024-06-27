OSF St. Clare in Princeton creates survey to determine, prioritize health needs

OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton is requesting help from the local community to determine and prioritize health needs. (Kim Shute)

OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton is requesting help from the local community to determine and prioritize health needs.

A survey is now available in English and Spanish, and residents can participate by filling it out online or by picking up a paper copy at OSF Saint Clare.

“Every community has different health care needs,” said Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Clare. “Through this survey, we hope to get input from a broad set of community members to help us focus our efforts on the challenges and opportunities unique to Princeton and its surrounding areas.”

OSF HealthCare hospitals conduct community health needs assessments every three years and develop plans to meet the community needs that the assessments identify. After data is collected and each community’s health needs are prioritized, administrative and caregiver teams at OSF HealthCare work together to support further current community-based health programs and services, as well as start new programs to help meet the needs of each community.

“Our last survey identified healthy living as one of the greatest opportunities for improvement in our community,” Kernan said. “We took feedback from the survey and, through a collaborative approach, were able to implement programs and services to meet that need.”

The survey affecting OSF Saint Clare will be available until Aug. 31. For more information, visit osfhealthcare.org or contact Stefanie Morris, Community Health education coordinator.