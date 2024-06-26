2024 BCR Finalists for Female Athlete of the Year

Bureau Valley's Kate Salisbury is the 2023-2024 BCR Female Athlete of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Here are the finalists for the 2024 BCR Female Athlete of the Year

Ali Bosnich, St. Bede

The BCR and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year led the Bruins basketball team to its first state appearance, placing fourth. The senior center was the top scorer (16.4 ppg) and rebounder (7.4 rpg) in the area. She scored her 1,000th point during St. Bede’s supersectional victory, ranked fourth all-time at the Academy with 1,054 career points.

Bosnich capped her hoops season by receiving Illinois Media 1A All-State Honorable Mention honors.

In volleyball, the senior swinger led the Bruins in kills with 185 (2.5) and 54 blocks (0.60), earning First-Team All-BCR and Tri-County All-Conference honors.

St. Bede's Ali Bosnich (Scott Anderson)

Lily Bosnich, St. Bede

A four-sport varsity athlete, the St. Bede sophomore standout saw state success in two seasons.

She joined her sister in the starting lineup for the Bruins’ state basketball run. She received BCR Honorable Mention honors, averaging 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

In the spring, she ran down two state medals in track and contributed to the Bruins’ third straight regional championship softball run, earning Second-Team BCR honors. She led the BCR Honor Roll in three events and now has six state track medals and counting.

Bosnich also cracked the Bruins’ starting lineup in volleyball at outside hitter.

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich (Mike Vaughn)

Miyah Fox, Princeton

The PHS senior picked up a fourth sport her senior year, trying her hand at soccer for the first time this spring to go along with running track and field. She was the Tigresses’ soccer team’s second-leading scorer with nine goals and ranked among the area leaders in hurdles.

The senior libero was a First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference player in volleyball. She led the Tigresses with 303 digs (3.9) while contributing 184 points (2.4) and 32 aces (0.32).

The captain and only senior for the PHS basketball team was a team leader in many ways. The Second-Team All-BCR and Three Rivers East player averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the conference champion Tigresses.

Princeton’s Miyah Fox (Alex T. Paschal)

Ella Hermes, St. Bede

The 2022-23 BCR Athlete of the Year had a solid encore as a senior.

The BCR and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year was a two-way standout for the St. Bede softball team, helping the Bruins win their third straight regional championship. She led all area pitchers with a 12-1 record, 1.21 ERA and 172 strikeouts. At the plate, the Second-Team ICA Class 2A All-Stater batted .484 with five homers, 23 RBIs, 27 runs, nine doubles and an area-best nine triples.

In volleyball, the senior libero had an area-high 328 digs as the back row stalwart for the Bruins in their return to the Tri-County Conference this fall. She was named Second-Team All-BCR and Tri-County All-Conference honors.

Hermes was also a solid contributor to the Bruins’ state basketball run, averaging 9.1 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She was named Second-Team All-BCR and Tri-County All-Conference honors.

On deck for Hermes will be playing softball for Illinois Wesleyan University next spring.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes (Scott Anderson)

Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley

The Storm senior standout ended a decorated career with unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference honors in volleyball and basketball and two state track medals.

The BCR Volleyball Player of the Year capped a three-year varsity career, dishing out 450 assists (6.0), totaling more than 1,000 for her career. She also put up 35 blocks (0.46), 98 kills (1.3) and 23 aces (0.30).

Salisbury also hit the coveted 1,000-point mark in basketball, ranked fifth in program history, with 1,037 career points. She led the Storm in scoring (13.6 ppg) and dished out 1.9 assists with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

In track, the senior standout made her first trip to state, and bringing home two medals in relays.

Salisbury will continue her volleyball career at St. Ambrose University.