Princeton bookshop to host grand opening in new location

True Leaves Bookshop is hosting a grand opening 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at its new location, 15 Park Ave., Princeton.

The day will kickoff with a storytime at 10:30 a.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park during Chalkapalooza. Human Human hosts the sidewalk chalk event, which is from 9 a.m. to noon, to create art and celebrate diversity while promoting equality and inclusion.

The bookshop will open at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and giveaways will be provided to the first 50 customers. The day also will include a book signing with authors Grace McCormick and Jannifer Powelson at 3 p.m. and a poetry reading by local poets Angela Adams, McCormick and Kayla Greenwell at 4 p.m. Refreshments, including popcorn from Just Poppin’ By and lemonade, will be provided.

Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The bookshop opened in October in downtown Princeton and is reopening on the main floor of the Sash Stalter Matson Building, formerly the Matson Public Library.

True Leaves co-owner Angela Adams said the move will allow the business to expand its retail offerings and host events, such as open mics, poetry slams or book signings, among others.

The Bureau County History Center is revitalizing the Sash Stalter Matson Building and True Leaves Bookshop is a partner in the remaking.

