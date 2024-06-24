Streator motorist drives off bridge into creek

A motorist drove off the bridge Monday, June 24, 2024, where Park and Bloomington streets intersect in Streator falling into the ravine for Prairie Creek. (Photo provided by Streator Police Department)

A motorist drove off the bridge Monday morning where Park and Bloomington streets intersect in Streator falling into the ravine for Prairie Creek.

The motorist survived with no injuries, according to a Streator Police Department news release. The motorist told police he was fatigued and fell asleep while driving.

“This could have easily turned into a fatality,” the Streator Police Department said in its news release. “Fatigued driving can be as bad as impaired driving, and the characteristics are very similar; fatigue sneaks upon the operator of a vehicle very quickly.

If you’re too drowsy to drive, don’t operate your vehicle, police said. They suggested pulling off and napping, or getting another driver.