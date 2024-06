Princeton Park District Fastpitch League Update, Monday, June 24

Here’s an update on the Princeton Park District Fastpitch League

Standings

Team W L St. Matthews 2 0 First United Methodist 1 1 Malden Methodist 1 1 People’s Church 0 2

Week 1 scoreboard

Tuesday, June 18

St. Matthews 20, Malden Methodist 16

First United Methodist 11, People’s Church 3

Friday, June 21

Malden Methodist 15, People’s Church 2

St. Matthews 13, First United Methodist 1

Week 2 schedule

Tuesday, June 25

People’s Church vs. St. Matthews, 5:30 p.m.

First United Methodist vs. Malden Methodist, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

First United Methodist vs. People’s Church, 5:30 p.m.

Malden Methodist vs. St. Matthews, 7 p.m.