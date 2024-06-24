Motorist dies after Route 251 roadside crash north of Peru

A motorist injured while changing a tire Friday at a roadside north of Peru died, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office said Monday. The accident was not a hit-and-run, authorities said. (Photo provided)

Jacob A. Stewart, 33, of Spring Valley died as as a result of injuries sustained about 9 p.m. Friday on Route 251 near 36th Road, near the border of Dimmick and Troy Grove townships.

Stewart was taken from the scene and later flown by helicopter to an unspecified Rockford hospital. La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss said the accident was not a hit-and-run. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was fully cooperative, Diss said.