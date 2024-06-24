IVCC to take nominees for hall of fame induction

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation-sponsored IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame is returning after a hiatus and seeking to recognize the achievements of distinguished former students, college employees and others during the college’s 100th anniversary year-long celebration. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation-sponsored IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame is returning after a hiatus and seeking to recognize the achievements of distinguished former students, college employees and others during the college’s 100th anniversary year-long celebration.

The deadline to submit nominations for induction into the Class of 2024 is Friday, July 19.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2008 to honor the academic, fine arts, athletic or career achievements of alumni and former college employees during their years at the college or in their personal or professional lives. In addition, individuals who may not have attended the college but who have made a significant difference in the lives of students through their service or generosity to the college are recognized.

Inductees will be chosen in August and honored Oct. 12. A total of 64 individuals and five teams/groups have been inducted into the hall of fame, including philanthropist and entrepreneur of multi-state senior housing, Donald Fike (LPO 1965), leader of Caterpillar Corporation’s global innovation, James Blass (IVCC 1975) and Illinois Valley economic developer and donor Richard “Dick” Janko.

Nominations are being accepted online at www.ivcc.edu/halloffame. Nominees not chosen in previous years will be reconsidered this year and additional supporting information can be provided to strengthen their nominations. For information, contact Alumni & Donor Relations Coordinator Susan Monroe at susan_monroe@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0549.

A list of IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame members is available at www.ivcc.edu/hofinductees.