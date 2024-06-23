Trucking company finds home in Peru

ACT Transportation has opened in the former FedEx Freight in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski announced the news on his Facebook page last weekend and welcomed the new business at 3033 May Road.

ACT Transportation, also known as AAA Cooper Transportation, is a multiregional transportation solutions provider offering less-than-truckload, truckload, dedicated contract carriage, brokerage, fleet maintenance and international services, according to its website.

FedEx Freight closed in August and was one of 29 freight locations closed.

