Streator library to host Underground Railroad quilts presentation June 25

The Streator Public Library will host Connie Martin to give a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, about the secret messages in the Underground Railroad quilts. (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

The presentation will be in the Soderstrom Room at the library, 130 S. Park St. Leading up to the presentation, the library will continue to host a quilt show 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25. It will include Underground Railroad quilts that have been made by local quilters. In this display, the special messages found in the quilt blocks will be identified and explained.

Go to the library’s website streatorpubliclibrary.org to reserve a spot to hear Martin because there is limited seating. There is no fee to attend.

The library will host additional activities the week of June 24.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 24: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5-plus and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25: Senior craft with The Pointe Pontiac.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25: Little’s Art Time, children ages 4-plus. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25: Streator-themed storytime: children ages 5-plus.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26: Lego: The big build, children 5-plus. Come to the Lego club and help the library build its giant Lego island.

Noon, Wednesday, June 26: Cooking club cookout.

4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 27: Game Time, ages 10-plus. Video games, board games, puzzles and other games.

4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27: Scary Stories book club.

3:30 p.m. Friday, June 28: Sharing Culture: Stories about Ojibwe Tribe.

11 a.m. Saturday, June 29: Hero Hall: How Super is Superman?

6 p.m. Saturday, June 30: Story time at Weber House and Gardens, 1503 Baker St. Join the library for a themed story.