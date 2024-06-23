Reddick Library in Ottawa to host kid’s cooking class June 27

A kid’s cooking class is set Thursday, June 27, at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Children can learn to prepare food with kid-safe knives and make three single-serving snacks. The program runs 1 to 2 p.m. After cleaning their station, they will eat their creations while listening to a story.

Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

More activities are planned the week of June 24 at the library.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 24: Messy Monday, preschool through first grade. Join the library outside on the Fulton Street side of the library for a messy adventure. Activities may include shaving cream, water, or markers so please dress for a mess.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 25: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts, and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25: Silent Book Club, seventh through 12th grades. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29: Cosplay 101, seventh through 12th grades. Have you ever wanted to give cosplay a try but didn’t know where to start? Bring your favorite character ideas to Cosplay 101 to get started together. The library will cover the basics of gathering materials, bringing characters to life and even where to go to show off your creations.