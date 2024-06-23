Pistol Shrimp split weekend series with Springfield

Illinois Valley's Finley Buckner readies for the pitch Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dol)

At Schweickert Stadium in Peru on Friday, the Prospect League’s Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored a come-from-behind, extra-inning victory to best the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3-2 in 10 innings.

David Andolina (3 IP, 0 R, 5 K) threw three innings of hitless relief as the Pistol Shrimp made their comeback from a 2-0 deficit. Grant Holderfield (6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) started on the mound.

Tyler Dorsch was credited with the walk-off, game-winning RBI on a 10th-inning fielder’s choice. Finley Buckner (double) and Nick Weaver (sacrifice fly) provided the seventh-inning runs batted in to tie the ballgame for Illinois Valley, now 15-7 on the season. Ryan Niedzwiedz and Dorsch had two hits apiece.

The victory made for a series split for the Pistol Shrimp, who well 9-8 to the Lucky Horseshoes on Friday despite a five-run home half of the third.

After a Sunday visit to Burlington, Illinois Valley returns home Tuesday night to host the Clinton Lumberkings before heading out on a four-game road trip.