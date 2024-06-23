June 23, 2024
Pistol Shrimp split weekend series with Springfield

Illinois Valley falls Friday, wins in extras Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley's Finley Buckner readies for the pitch Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Illinois Valley's Finley Buckner readies for the pitch Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dol)

At Schweickert Stadium in Peru on Friday, the Prospect League’s Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored a come-from-behind, extra-inning victory to best the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3-2 in 10 innings.

David Andolina (3 IP, 0 R, 5 K) threw three innings of hitless relief as the Pistol Shrimp made their comeback from a 2-0 deficit. Grant Holderfield (6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) started on the mound.

Tyler Dorsch was credited with the walk-off, game-winning RBI on a 10th-inning fielder’s choice. Finley Buckner (double) and Nick Weaver (sacrifice fly) provided the seventh-inning runs batted in to tie the ballgame for Illinois Valley, now 15-7 on the season. Ryan Niedzwiedz and Dorsch had two hits apiece.

The victory made for a series split for the Pistol Shrimp, who well 9-8 to the Lucky Horseshoes on Friday despite a five-run home half of the third.

After a Sunday visit to Burlington, Illinois Valley returns home Tuesday night to host the Clinton Lumberkings before heading out on a four-game road trip.

