June 23, 2024
Graves Park in Seneca vandalized, police seek info

Park closed until cleanup complete

By Shaw Local News Network
The Seneca Parks and Recreation Board hosted a grand opening and dedication Saturday, July 3, 2021, for Graves family Park.

Graves Park in Seneca is closed temporarily after officials said several thousand dollars in vandalism occurred on Friday. (Photo provided by Lindsay Berta)

Graves Park in Seneca is closed temporarily after officials said several thousand dollars in vandalism occurred Friday.

There was damage to two outbuildings, a dugout, the concession stand and the field machine.

“A park board member is attempting to remove the profanity from the buildings in hopes of reopening the park as soon as possible,” Seneca Parks and Recreation said on its Facebook page. “We clearly don’t want little eyes (or any eyes) seeing anything inappropriate.”

Anyone with information should call the Seneca Police Department at 815-357-8726.

