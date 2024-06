(From left) Bryan Carl, worshipful master of the Walnut Masonic Lodge presents a check to Connor Scott, joined by his parents Tim and Andrea Scott from the Bradford area. (Photo provided by Dan Yandel)

Connor Scott, a Bureau Valley High School graduate, received a check for $1,000 from the Walnut Masonic Lodge.

Through a matching grant program, another $1,000 will be placed in Scott’s college account. He will attend Iowa State University this fall.