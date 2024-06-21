Princeton library offers Camp Snoopy library cards

As part of the summer reading theme Adventure Begins at Your Library, Princeton Public Library is offering patrons a limited edition Camp Snoopy Library Card.

The card is free for new patrons and can be purchased for $5 as a replacement card.

In order to receive a card, an individual must present a form of identification that bears their name, current address and photo. A post office box mailing address is not acceptable. Children younger than the age of 16 must have a parent’s signature on any initial application for a library card. The parent must fill out the application in the library. If an adult resides beyond the jurisdictional boundaries of the Princeton Public Library, upon presentation of a current property tax bill showing taxes paid to the library and bearing the individual’s name, that person may have a library card.

Anyone can attend Princeton Public Library programs or take advantage of the services offered, such as copying, faxing, laminating or using the computers and wifi. Checking out books, DVDs, e-books and audio books, however, require a library card. Once that individual has registered at Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., they are free to use the card at any public library in the state.