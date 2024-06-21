Bureau County marriages: May 8-June 12, 2024

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse: (Shaw Local News Network)

Serenity Kiarh Elese Poe of Spring Valley and Connor Matthew Kmetz of Spring Valley.

Yesica Vera of Spring Valley and Christopher Cody Smith of Spring Valley.

Johnathan Mark Stehle of Oglesby and Rinajoy Bartolome Limberg of Peru.

Luisana Carolina Romero Fuenmayor of Spring Valley and Raider Arturo Vence Petit of Spring Valley.

Joseph Allan Graham of La Moille and Jennifer Lorraine Jandura of La Moille.

Gabriel Armistead Chapman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Emma Leigh Wandro of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tatiana Alexis Imler of Kewanee and Magalhaes Leon Erick Blue of Kewanee.

Cole Isaac Ford of Crown Point, Indiana, and Talia Nicole Gruthusen of Litchfield, Minnesota.

Glen Arthur Huseman of Walnut and Darlene Louise Wallace of Walnut.

Egan Lee Hicks of Princeton and Amy Louise Perry of Princeton.

Sarah Elizabeth Berger of Wyanet and Brandon Matthew Kerner of Wyanet.

Kelly Dawn Van Den Bussche of Arden Hills, Minnesota, and Michael James Bostrom of Arden Hills, Minnesota.