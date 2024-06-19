New Illinois act will give incentive to taxpayers who donate to foundation endowments

Illinois Gives Tax Credit Act is an initiative that offers all taxpayers a 25% state income tax credit for donations they make to permanent endowment funds managed by community foundations, including Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Gives Tax Credit Act is an initiative that offers all taxpayers a 25% state income tax credit for donations they make to permanent endowment funds managed by community foundations, including Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

Local community foundations are working toward accreditation to participate in this program once the requirements are established. With the opportunity, SRCCF plans to pool and invest donations into designed or previously existing endowment funds that will support various causes like education, scholarships and economic development in the area.

“This will not only help people today but this program will help people for years to come.” — Sally M Van Cura, donor engagement officer for Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

Sally M. Van Cura, donor engagement officer for SRCCF, said this program could benefit the Illinois Valley community in more ways than one. She emphasized the beauty of this program is taxpayers get to choose which cause their money goes to with the incentive of receiving tax credit for the year.

“Illinois Gives offers a significant opportunity for state taxpayers to benefit from substantial tax credit relief while supporting causes close to their heart,” Van Cura said.

Currently, neither state or federal governments offer a universal charitable tax credit program. In the past, the federal government offered a similar program, but it was shut down with 2017 tax cuts. According to SRCCF’s news release, about 10% of Illinois taxpayers who itemize their federal taxes can benefit currently from a charitable tax deduction.

Van Cura also explained this act will support more than 60,000 non-profit organizations throughout Illinois, while employing more than 11% of the state’s workforce.

Illinois Gives Tax Credit program will begin on Jan. 1 and run until early 2030, giving taxpayers five years of tax credit while donating to causes they are passionate about.

“This will not only help people today,” Van Cura said. “But this program will help people for years to come.”