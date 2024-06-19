La Salle-Peru High School to offer counseling services for mourning students

La Salle-Peru High School is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died Monday and the school is offering counseling services to students. (Shaw Local News Network)

“We lost one of our own earlier this week,” Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said in a statement Wednesday to the La Salle-Peru High School community. “Kendra Thomas tragically died in an automobile accident.”

“We mourn with her family and offer our deepest condolences,” he said.

The L-P Counseling Department scheduled a group support session from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, in the school’s library for any student needing to talk to someone. No appointment is needed.

The visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Hurst Funeral Home, 103 E. Elm St., Tonica, with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m.