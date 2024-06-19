June 19, 2024
La Salle-Peru High School to offer counseling services for mourning students

Group support session set June 20

By Maribeth M. Wilson
The main entrance of La Salle-Peru Township High school today. Under the master plan, the clock tower and auditorium will remain the same. Under the master plans, students and staff will not have to travel outdoors during the school day (for certain classes) to create a safer learning environment.

La Salle-Peru High School is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died Monday and the school is offering counseling services to students. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle-Peru High School is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died Monday and the school is offering counseling services to students.

“We lost one of our own earlier this week,” Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said in a statement Wednesday to the La Salle-Peru High School community. “Kendra Thomas tragically died in an automobile accident.”

“We mourn with her family and offer our deepest condolences,” he said.

The L-P Counseling Department scheduled a group support session from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, in the school’s library for any student needing to talk to someone. No appointment is needed.

The visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Hurst Funeral Home, 103 E. Elm St., Tonica, with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m.

