Peru alderman announces 2025 mayoral candidacy

Peru Alderman Robert “Bob” Tieman announced his candidacy for mayor in the 2025 election. He is photographed with his wife MaeLee. (Photo provided by Bob Tieman)

Tieman said it took months of consideration and many conversations with his wife, family, friends and colleagues to reach his decision.

“I have always felt a calling to help people and be an agent of change for the better,” he said in the release. “I have served on multiple boards locally and spent countless hours volunteering throughout the Illinois Valley. In my time with the council, I have taken much joy and pride in the work I have done for my community, but I feel I have more to give.”

Tieman joins Doug Bernabei as announced mayoral candidates for 2025.

Tieman said if elected he will use the relationships he has made throughout the city to keep Peru growing and progressing forward.

“Coming from a small business family, I know the struggles that can impact businesses and I will work with our local business owners to help them thrive while also working with our economic development team to continue bringing in large developments that create well-paying jobs for our local workers,” he said.

Tieman said he also plans to do his part to mend the bridges between neighboring communities.

“While I know that there are instances where we all may be competing for the same resources and opportunities, whether in the form of grant funding or attracting businesses,” he said. “I can see the bigger picture and I know that the way for the whole Illinois Valley to thrive is by all of our municipalities being able to thrive, not only individually but working together to ensure a better quality of living for all of our citizens.”

Tiemans said he looks forward to continuing his activity in community events over the next nine months and meeting as many constituents as he can, and working to residents trust and votes in the upcoming election.