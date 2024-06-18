Mendota sales, gaming strong in 2024

Mendota enjoyed a strong first quarter in retail sales receipts and could reach a record year in gaming revenue by the end of 2024. (Scott Anderson)

Monday, City Clerk Emily McConville updated the Mendota City Council on the latest revenues figures. Based on her figures, the city’s share of retail sales taxes through March 31 came to nearly $388,000. That’s the second-highest total on record (behind the first quarter 2023) and was buoyed by a record February.

On the gaming side, the city collected a share of more than $106,000 thanks to record gaming from February through May. The city came within striking distance of a record in January.

New police chief in place

Additionally, the council completed the installation of Tyler Kent as Mendota’s interim chief of police.

Kent was previously tabbed as acting chief following the retirement of Greg Kellen. Monday, the City Council voted by unanimous acclamation to affirm Kent’s appointment.

“I’m eager to get started,” Kent said.

In other matters, the council:

Donated $7,500 to the fireworks celebration at Lake Mendota, made at the request of the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce

Adopted a resolution seeking street closures for the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival

Donated $6,000 to Mendota Area Senior Services