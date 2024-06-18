IVCC to dedicate 100th anniversary mural

Once the background weaving the past and modern characters together was completed, artist Morgan Phillips began filling in details. The mural celebrates the college’s progress from its creation as LPO Junior College to the modern campus. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

A recently installed mural memorializing Illinois Valley Community College’s 100th anniversary will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25.

The college commissioned artist Ray Paseka of Westclox Studios to create the mural in this centennial year. It was installed just before commencement in May after four months of production by Paseka and his assistants Emily Maze and Morgan Phillips, who are IVCC alumni. The artwork was paid for by the IVCC Foundation.

The mural presents the College’s past as LPO Junior College (which was housed at LaSalle-Peru Township High School when it opened in 1924) and its present and future, lacing them together with some unique commemorative touches.

“This mural is a beautiful commemoration of our past, present and future and will grace the entrance to our original buildings when entering through the Peter Miller Community Technology Center. This will be a focal point for generations to come,” said College President Tracy Morris.

The public is invited to attend the dedication in the atrium of the Peter Miller Community Technology Center. Refreshments will be served.