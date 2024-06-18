Former Spring Valley hospital goes on the market

An aerial view of the former St. Margaret's Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Spring Valley. The hospital building is for sale. (Scott Anderson)

The former Spring Valley hospital is for sale. Bids are due by the close of business Wednesday, July 24.

Hilco Real Estate Sales listed the former St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley and is offering on-site inspections by appointment on June 18, June 25 and July 16.

“The layout and infrastructure that this building has in place should lend itself well for conversion into similar healthcare or other institutional use,” Jamie Coté, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales, told PR Newswire in a Monday release.

“This may also create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region,” Coté said, “as leveraging the talent pool of this area will ensure high-quality workers are available for whatever use becomes of the property.”

Hilco’s listing indicates the sale includes the five-story hospital, the adjacent two-story medical office and the 19-bed senior housing wing. St. Margaret’s closed the facility last summer.

Would OSF HealthCare be interested?

“Nothing has changed from last year when we announced the list of assets we purchased,” Paul Arco, OSF spokesman, said Tuesday.

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson issued a statement.

“The city has had discussions with Hilco Real Estate about the listing of the hospital property and the possible suitors that would be attracted to the property,” she said. “Unfortunately, due to the nature of the bankruptcy proceedings the city has very little influence over who ultimately buys the property as that determination will be left to the bankruptcy trustee and the bankruptcy court.

“The city of Spring Valley stands ready to work with whoever purchases the property to ensure that it is repurposed in a manner that benefits everyone.”