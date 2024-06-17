Minor arrested after armed robbery report at Ottawa smoke shop

A minor was arrested Sunday at an Ottawa smoke shop after police said the minor attempted to rob the store with a BB gun designed to resemble an actual firearm. An employee restrained the minor, police said. (Scott Anderson)

A minor was arrested Sunday at an Ottawa smoke shop after police said the minor attempted to rob the store with a BB gun designed to resemble an actual firearm. An employee restrained the minor, police said.

Police responded 2:47 p.m. Sunday to Columbus Smoke Shop, 1116 Columbus St., for the report of an armed robbery, finding the minor restrained by an employee, said Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich in a news release.

The minor was detained by responding officers and a BB gun, designed to resemble an actual firearm, was recovered in close proximity to the minor, Najdanovich said.

As a result of the struggle, the store employee received a wound to their head and was take to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. The wound was not life threatening, Najdanovich said.

The minor was taken to the La Salle County Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile referrals were completed for armed robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.