Lani Swinford receives Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award

The Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer Award is given to a five-year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library organization who has demonstrated his/her interest in the goals of the group by volunteering at the library and supporting the work of the group.

Betty Pretzsch was a past member and served as secretary on the Friends of the Library Board. She also volunteered countless hours in support of friends activities.

The first year this award was given was 2014. The recipient of the award for 2024 is Lani Swinford.

Swinford has been a member of Friends of the Library since 2017. She has volunteered regularly since joining the organization. She started her volunteer hours at the Book Sale Room as a helper at sales. She then signed up to be a weekly volunteer on Tuesday mornings with the group that cleans and sorts the books that are donated to the organization by the community. Since then, she continues also to assist in the task of researching prices for the books donated that may be more valuable. She also has taken on the role of coordinator of volunteer workers for the sales. She arranges schedules and makes that magic happen on Book Sale Days.

In addition to this, Swinford has served on the Membership Committee for the past several years.