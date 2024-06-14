OSF announces expansion of outpatient services at OSF St. Elizabeth - Peru

OSF HealthCare announced updates regarding phase two outpatient services at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Peru. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare announced updates regarding phase two outpatient services at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Peru.

Starting Monday, June 17, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Peru will open a temporary entrance on the hospital’s west side for all outpatients and visitors. This West Street entrance will be in use until construction on the main hospital entrance is completed.

Temporary entrance hours are 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 6:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Outpatient lab hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Walk-in X-ray services are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

For all other imaging services, appointments are required. You can schedule an appointment by calling OnCall Diagnostic Scheduling at 815-431-5474. Additionally, certain imaging services can be scheduled online at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/ or via OSF MyChart.

All after-hours visitors will enter the hospital through the Emergency Department entrance.

“We are thrilled to extend our services to patients and their families in the Illinois Valley,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. “As health care continues to evolve, OSF HealthCare is dedicated to building a sustainable, long-term regional health care model that our patients can rely on.”

OSF said it appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this period of transition and looks forward to continuing to serve residents with the highest level of care.