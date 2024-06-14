Laurilea’s to close in downtown Ottawa

Leah Johnson (left), of Laurilea's Unique Junk Boutique, in Ottawa, receives a Golden Trowel award Friday afternoon from Melissa Ruvalcaba, of Ottawa is Blooming!, in recognition of the shop's outdoor beautification. (Shaw File Photo)

A downtown Ottawa home decor shop, Laurilea’s Unique Junk Boutique, is closing.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce that we will be closing the brick-and-mortar portion of Laurilea’s,” owners Laurie McConville and Leah Johnson posted to the business’ Facebook page.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but my custom work and kitchens have really taken off and I am planning to continue to serve all of you in that capacity – I’ll just have a workshop in a different location!”

Custom orders, painting projects and home staging projects will still be accepted.

The mother-daughter team opened Laurilea’s Unique Junk Boutique in 2013 selling home decor and custom furniture.

A final sale is planned during downtown sidewalk sales Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 3.

“Since opening our doors here at 112 W. Main, we have been incredibly fortunate to have the best customers and community around us,” they posted. “We hope to see you in the store one last time to share memories and goodbyes.”

