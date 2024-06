The Ottawa (in red) and Geneseo (in white) girls basketball teams assemble at the Chicago Sky's center-court logo Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Chicago. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

The Ottawa and Geneseo girls basketball teams met Wednesday for a little summer scrimmage on a big stage – Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

After the former conference rivals’ early afternoon scrimmage, the Pirates and Maple Leafs remained in the Windy City for that evening’s Sky game against the Connecticut Sun. The first-place Sun defeated the Sky 83-75.

The Ottawa girls basketball team poses outside Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Chicago. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Ottawa head coach Brent Moore (center) talks things over with his Pirates during their summer scrimmage against Geneseo on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky. (Provided by Ottawa High School)