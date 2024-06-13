Popeyes breaks ground in Peru

Construction crews begin work Thursday, June 13, 2024, on a Popeyes just west of the intersection of Trompeter and May roads in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

A week after a final plat was approved by the Peru City Council, a construction crew started work on building the new Popeyes, just west of the intersection of Trompeter and May roads in Peru.

In May 2023, the city approved the $300,000 purchase agreement with AbyPeru, Inc. at the formal municipal property located at 1839 and 1841 May Road for the new Popeyes.

Mayor Ken Kolowski posted an announcement of the groundbreaking Thursday morning on his Facebook page.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a national chain restaurant, known for its fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The nearest locations are in Yorkville, DeKalb, Joliet, Bloomington and Peoria.