Beauty, nail salon moving to Utica

A beauty and nail salon is moving into the Beautique at 122 Mill St., just north of August Hill Winery. The Utica Village Board granted a special use Thursday, June 13, 2024, to petitioner Rosanna Stuckert. The special use was needed because the downtown zoning classification does not include hair and nail salons. (Tom Collins)

A beauty salon is moving into downtown Utica inside the Beautique, directly north of August Hill Winery.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board granted permission for Rosanna Stuckert to operate a beauty and nail salon and spa at 122 Mill St., which already has a retail component.

“I think this is a great addition to the community.” — John Schweickert, Utica village trustee

The board adopted unanimous recommendations by the Planning Commission to grant Stuckert a special use, enabling her to operate within a restrictive commercial zone. The board also approved facade improvements to the building.

“It came as a surprise to me that beauty shops and barbershops are not a permitted use in the C-1 district,” village attorney Herb Klein advised the Planning Commission.

Stuckert said the retail store would be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday with hair stylings held by appointment only.

“I think this is a great addition to the community,” Trustee John Schweickert said.