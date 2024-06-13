Beauty, nail salon moving to Utica

A beauty salon is moving into downtown Utica inside the Beautique, directly north of August Hill Winery.
Thursday, the Utica Village Board granted permission for Rosanna Stuckert to operate a beauty and nail salon and spa at 122 Mill St., which already has a retail component.
The board adopted unanimous recommendations by the Planning Commission to grant Stuckert a special use, enabling her to operate within a restrictive commercial zone. The board also approved facade improvements to the building.
“It came as a surprise to me that beauty shops and barbershops are not a permitted use in the C-1 district,” village attorney Herb Klein advised the Planning Commission.
Stuckert said the retail store would be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday with hair stylings held by appointment only.
“I think this is a great addition to the community,” Trustee John Schweickert said.