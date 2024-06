Playing trumpet for the Peru Municipal Band are (from left) Grace Eitutis and John Weiss. (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic)

Zion United Church of Christ in Peru will host an ice cream social 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the church, 1521 Sixth St.

The event includes ice cream, cake, sandwiches, chips and soft drinks. Weather permitting, the Peru Municipal Band will perform 5 to 6 p.m.