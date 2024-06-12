OSF Center for Health-Streator to host community blood drive

OSF HealthCare will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 24, with ImpactLife Blood Center in the Community Education space at OSF Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St. (Derek Barichello – dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

ImpactLife is the sole provider of blood and blood components to OSF Center for Health in Streator, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and Peru, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All people ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a non-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.