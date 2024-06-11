Wyanet business moves to Princeton

BAD Makings LLC has moved to a new location at 411 S. Main St., Princeton. (Alex T)

The new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment only Monday.

BAD Makings specializes in screen printing and embroidery services. It was previously located in Wyanet.

