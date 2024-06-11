OSF to add primary care provider in Streator

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of a new primary care provider, Rebecca Sedlock, APRN, to its staff to better serve Streator and the surrounding areas. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve Streator and the surrounding areas.

The addition of Rebecca Sedlock, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of primary care services at OSF Center for Health-Streator, located at 1111 Spring St.

Sedlock brings a wealth of expertise with her. She earned her medical degree from Olivet Nazarene University Medical Center College of Nursing and obtained her board certification as a family nurse practitioner from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Call 815-672-4587 to contact Sedlock’s office.