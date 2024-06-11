Illinois Pollution Control Board accepts proposed settlement for La Salle

La Salle City Attorney James McPhedran gives his opening statement during the Feb. 29, 2024, hearing. The Pollution Control Board ruled in the city of La Salle’s favor Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Pollution Control Board ruled in the city of La Salle’s favor Thursday following a February hearing requested by several La Salle residents.

Residents told a hearing officer during the Feb. 29 hearing an agreement between the city of La Salle and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was met without properly notifying residents, and those residents said they requested the hearing because they believed they weren’t being heard or answered at city meetings.

The city of La Salle responded on Feb. 29 the agreement it made with the EPA was valid and many of the concerns brought forward during the hearing were off topic.

The hearing covered a stipulation filed Nov. 13, 2023, regarding the southern wastewater treatment plant in La Salle.

City Attorney James McPhedran said at Monday’s La Salle City Council meeting the Pollution Control Board accepted last week in entirety and thus approved the settlement as originally proposed by both the Illinois EPA, through the Attorney General’s Office and the city of La Salle.

“The settlement also includes as was originally reported back in October 2023 a fine of $5,740,” he said. “This should now conclude the matter.”

According to the Illinois Pollution Control Board’s June 6 order, the public commenters did not object to the settlement being accepted.

“Instead, the commenters questioned how the violations may have occurred, and how both the WWTP [Waste Water Treatment Plant] and drinking water plant are operated,” it said.

The Pollution Control Board said the primary goal of the act is to enhance the environment and additionally the law encourages settlements.

The city has until July 8 to pay a civil penalty of $5,740.

The hearing and documents are posted on the Illinois Pollution Control Board website.

The Illinois Pollution Control Board sets environmental standards for the state and adjudicates complaints regarding noncriminal violations of the acts.

