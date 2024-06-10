Softball: Bureau County players earn ICA All-State honors

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt lets go of a pitch to Midwest Central during the Class 2A Regional final on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Abbot Phillip Davy Field. She was named Class 2A First-Team All-State. (Scott Anderson)

Three players each from Bureau Valley and St. Bede received All-State softball honors from the Illinois Coaches Association.

St. Bede senior Reagan Stoudt (P/IF) headed the list with first-team honors.

Teammates Ella Hermes (P/IF), second team, and Bella Pinter (C), third team, were also recognized.

For Bureau Valley, junior infielder Lesleigh Maynard and junior pitcher Madison Smith were named to the second team and sophomore catcher Emily Wright was named to the third team.

Other Class 2A first-team selections around the area were Rockridge’s Kendra Lewis (P) and Taylor Dieterich (IF).

Jess Johns (P/IF) and Madison Duhon (OF) of Newman were named Class 1A first team all-state.