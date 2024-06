The seventh annual Psycho Silo Swap Meet is set Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. (Scott Anderson)

The seventh annual Psycho Silo Swap Meet is set Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

Car and motorcycle related items only. There will be free spots to vendors and vendor camping available. There also will be live music all night.

Psycho Silo Saloon is located on U.S. 6/34 and Route 40 in Langley.